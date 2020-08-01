Iowa basketball’s Luka Garza will make his NBA Draft decision on Sunday.

Garza was one of the best players in college basketball last season. The 6-foot-11 forward dropped 23.9 points and grabbed 9.8 boards in 31 contests for the Hawkeyes in 2019. His 23.9 points per game came on 54.2 percent shooting.

The consensus First-Team All-American’s 2019-20 season was cut short due to the NCAA’s decision to cancel 2020 March Madness in light of the pandemic. If Garza so chooses, he could return to Iowa for his senior season this year. But the NBA looms large in his upcoming decision.

Garza will soon decide between the NBA Draft and returning to Iowa for his senior season. The Iowa big-man will announce his decision on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. ET.

It looks like Iowa basketball may be involved with the announcement considering the program tweeted out Garza’s announcement time, as seen in the tweet below.

Plan accordingly…@lukaG_55 will announce his future plans on Sunday.

College players having to make this type of decision – given the current circumstances surrounding the pandemic – are facing loads of uncertainty. There’s no guarantee there will even be a 2020-21 college basketball season. As we’re well aware, college football’s 2020 season is in major jeopardy.

Garza isn’t even a guarantee to be drafted at all in the upcoming NBA Draft. His college game doesn’t exactly translate to today’s NBA style, which typically excludes traditional post players.

But the pandemic is forcing players like Garza to consider going pro in fear there won’t be a college basketball season this year.

We’ll find out Garza’s massive decision on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. ET.