Analyst Unveils His Score Prediction For Iowa-USC

This year’s Holiday Bowl features a classic Big Ten vs. Pac-12 matchup, with the Iowa Hawkeyes taking on the USC Trojans.

For USC (8-4), the meeting is an opportunity to erase some of the stench of the Early Signing Period. The Trojans signed only 11 recruits, and their class ranks dead last in the Pac-12 and 79th nationally.

Meanwhile, Iowa (9-3) will be looking for its sixth season with double-digit wins under Kirk Ferentz. The last came in 2015, when the Hawkeyes went 12-2, losing the Big Ten title game and Rose Bowl.

Associated Press national college football writer Ralph Russo released his score prediction for the game earlier this week. Russo likes the Trojans in a nail-biter.

Why watch? Did you know that Clay Helton is still USC’s coach? Really! Pick: USC 26-23.

You can read the rest of Russo’s bowl picks and analysis here.

Iowa and USC last met in the 2003 Orange Bowl, won by the Trojans 38-17. This year’s meeting will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, December 27.

FS1 will broadcast the action.