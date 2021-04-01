Associated Press Names Its National Player Of The Year

Iowa big man Luka Garza added to his growing trophy case on Thursday as he earned Associated Press National Player of the Year.

The honor is one of several national awards Garza has earned. The senior star has already been named the country’s Player of the Year by ESPN, The Sporting News, The Athletic, Basketball Times and more.

Garza, who averaged 24.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game while shooting 55.3 percent from the field this season, is also a finalist for the Naismith Trophy and Wooden Award, among other distinctions.

The 6-foot-11 center was also a finalist for the Wooden Award last season.

Garza’s career development was one of the most impressive story lines to follow in college basketball over the last few seasons. He doubled his scoring average from freshman to senior year and also improved his three-point shooting percentage nearly 10 percentage points over that time.

We’re going to predict that today won’t be the last time we see him win a national award this year.