Iowa football is in jeopardy of having to opt out of its bowl game after the Hawkeyes paused all team activities Monday evening.

Iowa accepted an invite to the Music City Bowl in Nashville Sunday afternoon. The Hawkeyes had already begun preparations for their bowl game opponent – the Missouri Tigers out of the SEC – before the program halted activities Monday night.

Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes have reportedly experienced a spike in positive COVID-19 tests. The team has paused all team activities all the way through Friday (at the earliest) as a result.

The Hawkeyes’ latest news puts the Iowa-Missouri Music City Bowl game in serious jeopardy. Obviously, the health and safety of the entire program is at the forefront of priorities at the moment, though.

Iowa has paused football activities. Music City Bowl matchup w/Missouri on Dec. 30 could be endanger of cancellation — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 22, 2020

Plenty of college football programs announced prior to Sunday they would be opting out of bowl season because of the pandemic. We’ve also already had our first opt out by a team that had accepted a bowl game invite.

Tennessee football accepted an invite to play in the Liberty Bowl against West Virginia. Less than 24 hours later, the Volunteers announced a spike in cases and opted out as a result.

Iowa football is hoping it can contain whatever outbreak the program is currently experiencing in time for the Music City Bowl. The Hawkeyes have limited time to do so as the Nashville bowl game takes place on Wednesday, Dec. 30.