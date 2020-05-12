Big Ten Decides On Hardship Waiver For Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon

Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon was hoping that he’d build off his junior year and turn in a tremendous season this past spring. However, injuries prevented the sharpshooter from playing a major role for the Hawkeyes in 2020.

Bohannon appeared in only 10 games, averaging 8.8 points and 3.3 assists per game. He suffered a season-ending hip injury that required surgery in December.

Since the majority of his senior season was taken away, Bohannon applied for a hardship waiver. On Tuesday afternoon, the Big Ten announced its ruling.

The Hawkeyes will have Bohannon for the 2020-21 season, as the Big Ten has approved his waiver for another year of eligibility. Sophomore forward Jack Nunge also had his waiver approved by the conference.

Bohannon’s return to the Hawkeyes should make them a contender next season.

During his junior season, Bohannon averaged 11.6 points per game. He scored a combined 31 points in two NCAA Tournament games that year.

Iowa will also have Joe Wieskamp back for next season. Instead of submitting his name for the NBA aDraft, he’ll try to boost his stock a little more before making the jump.

As for Luka Garza, the Iowa star announced that he would declare for the draft while keeping the option to return to school on the table. If he’s back on the roster for next season, the sky will be the limit for the Hawkeyes.