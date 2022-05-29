Big Ten Football Player Making First Career Baseball Start Sunday

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 23: The Penn State Nittany Lions face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes, September 23, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Two-sport Iowa athlete Brody Brecht is being thrown into the fire this afternoon for the Hawkeyes baseball team.

Brecht, a wide receiver on the gridiron and right-handed pitcher on the diamond, has made 16 relief appearances for Iowa this season. Today, he'll make his first career start in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal against Michigan.

Brecht is 1-3 with a 2.42 ERA in 22.1 innings pitched on the season. He has struck out 44 batters and surrendered only 12 hits but has also allowed 23 walks.

Before today, Brecht last pitched two weeks ago against Michigan State.

An Ankeny, Iowa native, Brecht did not see game action for the Kirk Ferentz's Hawkeyes last fall, taking a redshirt.

We'll see if he can come through in a big spot today. Iowa and Michigan are just about to get underway in the Big Ten semifinal.

The winner will face Rutgers in the conference championship game at approximately 5 p.m. ET.