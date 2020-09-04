Iowa AD Addresses Big Ten President Vote, October Football Rumors

Rumors that Big Ten football could start back up on Oct. 10 set social media on fire this week.

The Dan Patrick Show reported the date as a possible early return to football this fall. Previous reports, which have been acknowledged by Big Ten administrators, is that Thanksgiving is a more realistic early start date for a season, if it can start this fall at all.

There have also been reports that the conference’s presidents and chancellors were set to reconvene as early as today to have a new vote on a football season. That also appears to be false. Iowa’s athletic director Gary Barta is the latest powerbroker to shoot a hole in that theory.

Per Des Moines Register reporter Mark Emmert, Barta says he’s “not aware” of a vote happening. He also cast serious doubt on the Oct. 10 start. He didn’t say it is impossible, but said it would take a “miracle” to get things off the ground in just over a month.

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta says he's not aware of any pending vote by Big Ten presidents to reconsider fall football. Says it would take "miracle" to be able to start a season by October, but the goal is to return to play as safely as possible — MarkEmmert (@MarkEmmert) September 3, 2020

Barta’s comments are similar to those from his Nebraska counterpart, Bill Moos. Earlier this week, Moos said there is “nothing to” the Oct. 10 rumors.

The Hawkeyes and Huskers are two of the three programs whose schools voted to play football this fall, ahead of the Aug. 11 postponement. They were joined by Ohio State, whose players have been among the loudest in the “We Want To Play” movement. At Iowa, Barta reportedly “fought like hell” to try and keep the season on the schedule this fall.

The Pac-12 announced some good news on Thursday, as it will soon be able to rapidly test athletes daily, a huge step towards a safe season. If Barta’s league can do the same, we may get Big Ten football sometime before the year is up. October 10 just may not be a realistic timeframe.

[Mark Emmert]