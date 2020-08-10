Report: Only 2 Big Ten Schools Voted To Play College Football Season

The Big Ten reportedly held an internal vote over the weekend regarding the college football season. Two schools were reportedly in favor of the season, while 12 voted against it.

Dan Patrick is reporting that the two schools that voted in favor of the college football season were Nebraska and Iowa.

The Huskers and the Hawkeyes both play in the Big Ten West.

Dan talked to a source that told him the Big Ten had an internal vote over the weekend and only Nebraska and Iowa voted to play this season. 12-2 vote to not play. @dpshow — Paul Pabst (@PaulPabst) August 10, 2020

Nebraska AD Bill Moos said in a letter to season-ticket holders that the Huskers were still working toward a season, perhaps with fans in the stands.

“Nebraska Athletics is working closely with campus leadership, and local government and health officials to determine the recommended Memorial Stadium capacity based on health and safety guidelines,” Moos wrote, per 247Sports. “Capacity recommendations will be provided to Athletics later this month and reviewed throughout the season. Physical distancing to achieve recommended capacity in the seating areas may require a reduction in season ticket quantities to accommodate as many accounts as possible.”

The Big Ten Conference is reportedly pushing for the season to be canceled, though according to Patrick, not everyone is on board. It will be interesting to see if schools like Nebraska and Iowa try to play games outside of their conference.

Stay tuned for an official decision, which could be coming this week.