Bob Stoops Tricked By Fans: College Football World Reacts

Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops accidentally trolled Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz this week.

Stoops was creating a cameo for someone named Brian. It didn't take long to realize that a fan trolled Ferentz by putting together a hilarious script for Stoops.

“Hello there, Brian,” Stoops said. “This is Bob Stoops here saying hi. Listen, I know you have had a couple of tough two, three years there but the good news is, your family still supports you, buddy. Especially your Dad. He wants you to know that. Even though everyone else seems to be against you, sometimes, the best time is to break free from the family business. Go do what you need to do. Anyhow, all the best to you and a big Boomer Sooner. Good luck.”

Of course, the timing of this video is no coincidence. Iowa's offense has scored just 14 total points in the first two games of the regular season.

College football fans can't stop laughing at this cameo from Stoops.

Ferentz's offense will need to step up fairly soon if Iowa wants to get his season back on track.

Iowa will host Nevada this upcoming Saturday. We'll see if Spencer Petras can finally move the chains for the Hawkeyes.