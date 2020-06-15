Breaking: Iowa Announces Decision On Strength Coach Chris Doyle

The University of Iowa has announced an official decision on longtime strength coach Chris Doyle following allegations of mistreatment.

The Hawkeyes announced on Monday afternoon that they’ve come to a separation agreement with Doyle.

Doyle, who has been accused of mistreating Iowa football players due to their race, is no longer with the program.

Doyle was one of the longest tenured and highest-paid strength coaches in all of college football. He was reportedly paid $800,000 last year.

Doyle had been with the program since 1999. In recent days, several former black Iowa players came forward, alleging mistreatment by Doyle due to their race. He has denied all allegations of racial mistreatment.

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz admitted he might have had a “blindspot” with the issue.

“The biggest question to me is, why the blind spot?” Ferentz said at a Friday press conference. “And I think every person has a blind spot. I’m sure every leader has a blind spot. The former players were very forthcoming. They were very direct, and just pointed out some things that perhaps gave me a new awareness. And I think Monday’s meeting, Tuesday’s meeting followed up with that light. So the key here is to try to create an environment where everybody feels free to talk and say their mind, and know it’s going to be weighed and valued and measured.”

Assistant strength and conditioning coach Raimond Braithwaite has been leading the player workouts in Doyle’s absence.