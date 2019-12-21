Younger Brother Of 49ers QB C.J. Beathard Killed In Stabbing

Tragedy struck early Saturday morning when the younger brother of former Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard was reportedly stabbed to death.

Clayton Beathard, the younger brother of the San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback, and Paul Trapeni III were both transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they died. Beathard was just 22 years old.

According to a statement from Nashville Police, the incident occurred as a result of an argument over a woman that began inside a bar. The argument reportedly turned physical when the parties involved got outside.

Here’s more from the police report:

Multiple persons were involved in the outdoor fight during which the two men were both fatally stabbed in their sides. Beathard, of Thompson Station, and Trapeni, of Franklin, were both transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where they died. A third stabbing victim, a 21-year-old man, was treated and released. Midtown Hills Precinct detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man in the attached surveillance photo who is being sought for questioning in the fatal stabbings

Beathard was a junior quarterback at Long Island University this season. He played in seven games before suffering an injury.

He was the grandson of NFL Hall of Fame executive Bobby Beathard.

Our thoughts are with the Beathard family.