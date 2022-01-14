Iowa’s football program will remain under Kirk Ferentz’s leadership for the foreseeable future. On Friday, the Hawkeyes announced a new contract extension for the veteran coach that will run through the 2029 season.

Ferentz’s contract extension has an annual salary of $7 million. That’s a nice salary for a coach who just completed his 23rd season as the head coach of the Hawkeyes.

Clearly, Iowa’s athletic department has a lot of faith in Ferentz.

“Over his three decades with Iowa, coach Ferentz has led our football program with tremendous success and integrity, showcasing how athletics can be an enriching experience for our student-athletes and a corridor for many to learn about our remarkable university,” Iowa president Barb Wilson said, via the school’s official press release. “This contract reflects our commitment to Kirk and Mary as members of our Hawkeye family.”

Though he does have some limitations as a head coach, there’s no denying that Ferentz has been really steady at Iowa. For that reason alone, college football fans understand why he received a contract extension.

“If he makes it to the end of the deal he will have been Iowa’s coach for THIRTY YEARS,” one fan said in response to the news.

“If Ferentz plays out this extension, Iowa would have had two coaches in 50 years,” another fan said.

“People are hating on this but Ferentz pretty consistently has Iowa winning exactly as much as Iowa is supposed to,” a third fan said.

Ferentz finished the 2021 season with a 10-4 record.

We’ll see what the future has in store for Ferentz, as he prepares himself for his 24th season at Iowa.