College Basketball Recruit In Critical Condition Following Accident

Iowa basketball commit Ava Jones was injured on Tuesday night in a car accident. Her parents and brother also sustained injuries.

The Jones family was in Louisville this week for the Run 4 the Roses girls' basketball tournament. Their car was reportedly hit by a vehicle that drove onto a sidewalk.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the Jones family has been charged with four counts of first-degree assault and driving under the influence.

According to multiple reports, Ava Jones is in critical condition. Her parents, Amy and Trey, are also in critical condition. Her brother, however, is only being treated for minor injuries.

Even though Ava Jones is currently in critical condition, it sounds like she's doing better each day.

"They tell us Ava will recover fully," said Mary Jones, Ava's grandmother, via The Hutchinson News.

Jones is the 83rd ranked recruit in her class, per ESPN.

Last season, Jones averaged 20.8 points, 15.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for Nickerson High School in Kansas.

We're wishing the Jones family a speedy recovery.