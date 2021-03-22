College Basketball World Is Loving Iowa vs. Oregon Today

Iowa–Oregon is setting up to be one of the best games of the entire 2021 NCAA Tournament. The Ducks and Hawkeyes put on an offensive clinic in the first half of Monday’s second round game, combining for 112 points.

Oregon came into Monday’s game having not played in the first round. The Ducks’ first round opponent, the VCU Rams, had to withdraw from the tournament last-minute due to COVID-related circumstances. Oregon automatically advanced as a result.

The big question surrounding the Iowa-Oregon matchup was would the Ducks come out rusty? Or would they come out fresh, being capable to keep pace with Luka Garza and the Hawkeyes’ explosive offense? Early on, it looks like the latter.

The Ducks exploded for 56 first-half points on Monday to take a 56-46 lead into the locker room. Oregon doesn’t have an answer for Garza, though. The All-American forward scored 22 points on eight-of-10 shooting in the first half. Garza will need an even better second half to avoid a massive second-round upset.

It’s safe to say the college basketball world is loving Monday’s Iowa-Oregon showdown.

Oregon and Iowa combined for 100+ points in the first half, the first time this has happened in an NCAA Tournament game since 2008 😳 pic.twitter.com/TKvLWAplg3 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 22, 2021

inject this Oregon-Iowa game into my veins — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) March 22, 2021

Halftime: #Oregon 56, #Iowa 46. Ducks end the half on a 10-0 run, shoot 59% from field and 7-of-14 from 3-point range. Four Ducks in double figures, while Luka Garza (22 points) is carrying Iowa. Feels like there’s no stopping @pac12 in Indy this year. pic.twitter.com/kdBP60951r — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) March 22, 2021

Foul trouble could become a major issue for the Oregon Ducks in the second half. Star point guard Will Richardson is the only Oregon starter who doesn’t have two fouls. Iowa could take advantage by being aggressive at the rim in the second half.

The Ducks, meanwhile, have to continue shooting at an elite pace to hold off Iowa. Oregon shot 59.5 percent from the field and 50 percent from three during the first 20 minutes. Richardson and Chris Duarte led the way with 14 points each.

