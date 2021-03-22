College Basketball World Pays Tribute To Luka Garza

Luka Garza’s brilliant collegiate career came to an end Monday afternoon when the seven-seed Oregon Ducks knocked the No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes out of the Big Dance.

Garza did his part in trying to help Iowa advance to the Sweet 16. The Ducks couldn’t stop the All-American forward, who scored 36 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough.

Oregon’s balanced attack and versatility was too much for the Hawkeyes to overcome. Four of the Ducks’ five starters scored double-digits. Star guard Chris Duarte led the way with 23 points and seven assists.

The Hawkeyes’ run ended much sooner than expected, meaning Garza’s college basketball career has come to a quick end. The college basketball world is sad to see the big man’s career come to a close.

Luka Garza 👏 Iowa’s all-time leading scorer will never be forgotten. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/POnEaWnZ1k — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 22, 2021

College basketball insider Jon Rothstein wrote Garza a heartfelt tribute following Iowa’s loss to Oregon.

“Dear Luka Garza, Thank you for an outstanding career and representing everything that college basketball should be about,” Rothstein wrote on Twitter. “We wish you the best in future endeavors — you’re a class act.”

Luka Garza is one of the best players college basketball has seen these past few years. Now, he’ll move on to try and make a name for himself in the NBA. It’ll be interesting to see how his game translates to the professional level.

Oregon, meanwhile, is moving onto the Sweet 16 where the Ducks will play the winner of Kansas-USC.