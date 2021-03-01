College Basketball World Reacts To Iowa’s Win At Ohio State

The No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes picked up a huge win and tons of momentum heading into March with their 73-57 win over No. 4 Ohio State today.

Luka Garza led the way with a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double in the winning effort as they upset the Buckeyes at Value City Arena in Columbus. No referee issues were going to stop them today. It was their first win over a top-10 team this season.

Iowa also avenged their loss at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to the Buckeyes just over three weeks ago. With the win, the Hawkeyes are now 18-7 on the season and 12-6 in the Big Ten.

The college basketball world is collectively praising Iowa for what they showed against one of the top five teams. Many believe that the performance demonstrates that they are Final Four material.

So many people want to focus on what Iowa doesn't have. But what about what it does have? Hawkeyes have enough to get to April 3rd. A massive win at Ohio State. Tremendous D. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 28, 2021

Iowa wanted it more than Ohio State today. Bottle this for the rest of the year and you will make the final four. Fran this is your job. — Michael Pietsch (@MikeRPietsch) March 1, 2021

Iowa displayed its “Final Four” potential today in Columbus. If the Hawkeyes’ shooters heat up – and they defend with passion and consistency – they are among the group of teams that can make it to April. — Bracketville (@BracketguyDave) March 1, 2021

The odds for Iowa winning March Madness altogether also increased per SportsLine.

They’ll definitely see their AP poll ranking increase in the coming days.

Chances to win March Madness after 10,000 simulations Gonzaga 32.3%

Baylor 30.9%

Michigan 8.8%

Iowa 4.8%

Ohio State 4.7%

Houston 2.9%

Villanova 2.1%

Illinois 1.5%

Alabama 1.3%

Virginia 1.1%

West Virginia 1.0% — SportsLine (@SportsLine) February 28, 2021

Iowa will finish the regular season with home games against Nebraska and Wisconsin. If they win out, they’ll be a top three seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

And if they can find a way to win the Big Ten Tournament, a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament is a very real possibility.

But Iowa needs to take it one step at a time.

They can celebrate today and get ready for the final week of Big Ten regular season ball tomorrow.

Are Iowa Big Ten Tournament title contenders now?