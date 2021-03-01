College Basketball World Reacts To Iowa’s Win At Ohio State

The Spun

Luka Garza of Iowa drives to the hoop.COLUMBUS, OHIO - MARCH 22: Luka Garza #55 of the Iowa Hawkeyes handles the ball during the second half against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 22, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The No. 9 Iowa Hawkeyes picked up a huge win and tons of momentum heading into March with their 73-57 win over No. 4 Ohio State today.

Luka Garza led the way with a 24-point, 11-rebound double-double in the winning effort as they upset the Buckeyes at Value City Arena in Columbus. No referee issues were going to stop them today. It was their first win over a top-10 team this season.

Iowa also avenged their loss at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to the Buckeyes just over three weeks ago. With the win, the Hawkeyes are now 18-7 on the season and 12-6 in the Big Ten.

The college basketball world is collectively praising Iowa for what they showed against one of the top five teams. Many believe that the performance demonstrates that they are Final Four material.

 

The odds for Iowa winning March Madness altogether also increased per SportsLine.

They’ll definitely see their AP poll ranking increase in the coming days.

Iowa will finish the regular season with home games against Nebraska and Wisconsin. If they win out, they’ll be a top three seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

And if they can find a way to win the Big Ten Tournament, a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament is a very real possibility.

But Iowa needs to take it one step at a time.

They can celebrate today and get ready for the final week of Big Ten regular season ball tomorrow.

