There Are 5 College Football Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

This weekend is shaping up to be outstanding for sports fans, as the College Football Playoff begins tomorrow. Before the semifinal match-ups take place, there are a few bowl games on the schedule for this Friday.

There is a total of five games that will take place throughout today. The first showdown will feature North Carolina and Temple in the Military Bowl.

Mack Brown wasted little time taking the Tar Heels to a bowl game in his first year back at the helm, meanwhile Rod Carey has done an excellent job in his first season as the head coach of the Owls.

Kickoff for the Military Bowl is at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Following the Military Bowl, fans can divert their attention over to the Pinstripe Bowl.

Wake Forest and Michigan State will battle at Yankee Stadium in a solid matchup between the ACC and Big Ten.

Kickoff for the Pinstripe Bowl is at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The first two bowl games on the schedule for today are more of an appetizer compared to the final two matchups.

Oklahoma State and Texas A&M will square off in the Texas Bowl. It could be a shootout as both teams have enough firepower on offense to put up a ton of points.

ESPN will also broadcast the Texas Bowl, which will start at 6:45 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium.

WAKE UP! It's GAMEDAY! Head to NRG Stadium or tune in to ESPN or ESPN Radio at 5:45 PM CT tonight to watch @CowboyFB take on @AggieFootball as they battle for the @Academy Sports + Outdoors #TexasBowl title. pic.twitter.com/SvYkjg9mmp — Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl (@TexasBowl) December 27, 2019

USC will face Iowa in the Holiday Bowl, which is the only game today that features two ranked programs.

Clay Helton could end the season with a convincing win, whereas Kirk Ferentz is searching for his first season with double-digit wins since 2015.

The Trojans and Hawkeyes will kick off at 8 p.m. ET from Qualcomm Stadium. Unlike the other games on the schedule today, the FS1 broadcast crew will be on the call for this one.

Finally, Air Force and Washington State will battle it out in the Cheez-It Bowl.

All five matchups look pretty appealing, but it’ll be hard for any of them to outshine the USC-Iowa game.

Which bowl game are you most excited for today?