College Football World Reacts To Iowa Player’s Heartwarming Gesture

The beginning of the NIL era in college athletics has come about with a fair amount of debate and plenty of questions, but an Iowa football player decided to use the new system to give back to his community.

Hawkeyes starting center Tyler Linderbaum raised over $30,000 for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital over the last few months. He presented a check to the hospital on Friday.

Linderbaum, who was unable to visit the hospital due to current COVID-19 protocols, set up a website back in October to sell clothing and accessories. He then took those proceeds and donated the entire profit to the hospital.

“We had no idea he was doing it, and it was so organic,” Courtney Blind, the director of corporate and community development for the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, said, via ESPN. “Tyler himself sent an email to me and another member of my team and said, ‘I’d like to do a fundraiser for you.’ He said he didn’t want to keep any of the money and wanted to give it all back to the hospital.”

The children’s hospital and the Iowa football team have a strong connection, so Linderbaum’s generous act of charity is just the latest gesture of kindness from a Hawkeyes player. The fact that he used the new NIL rules to make the donation makes it even more heartwarming.

Media members and fans around the college football world were impressed with Linderbaum’s actions and took to social media on Monday to commend the Iowa star.

Linderbaum has set an example for at least two of his Iowa teammates. Running back Tyler Goodson and defensive back Dane Belton are also conducting fundraisers through NIL deals to give back to the hospital.

Time will tell if other players around the country join in with charitable actions of their own.