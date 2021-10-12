The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Kirk Ferentz’s Blunt Admission

Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz on Friday.MADISON, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 09: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes looks on in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz threw gasoline on the fire today with his comments regarding Hawkeye fans booing injured Penn State players last weekend.

During Iowa’s win over the Nittany Lions, several PSU players went down with injuries. Some Iowa fans booed when it happened, implying that some of the injuries were illegitimate.

When asked about the fan behavior this afternoon, Ferentz surprisingly stuck up for the fans, saying that while some Penn State players were actually injured, Hawkeye supporters “aren’t stupid” and “smelled a rat” when it came to other health issues.

Not surprisingly, Penn State fans are livid with the longtime coach. Analysts and reporters around the college football world are just confused, as it is not like Iowa is known for its up-tempo, high-octane offense.

Well, let’s just say that the next time these two teams meet, Nittany Lion fans will make sure Ferentz hears their displeasure with these comments. Right now, the next scheduled Iowa-Penn State game is set for 2023 in Happy Valley.

Of course, if PSU wins the Big Ten East and Iowa wins out and takes home the West, these two schools could face off in Indianapolis for the conference title. That would be something.

