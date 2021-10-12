College Football World Reacts To Kirk Ferentz’s Blunt Admission

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz threw gasoline on the fire today with his comments regarding Hawkeye fans booing injured Penn State players last weekend.

During Iowa’s win over the Nittany Lions, several PSU players went down with injuries. Some Iowa fans booed when it happened, implying that some of the injuries were illegitimate.

When asked about the fan behavior this afternoon, Ferentz surprisingly stuck up for the fans, saying that while some Penn State players were actually injured, Hawkeye supporters “aren’t stupid” and “smelled a rat” when it came to other health issues.

Not surprisingly, Penn State fans are livid with the longtime coach. Analysts and reporters around the college football world are just confused, as it is not like Iowa is known for its up-tempo, high-octane offense.

Still confused by this. Iowa takes like 2 minutes between plays and had a 33% success rate for the game, 11th-lowest of any team on Saturday. Exactly what momentum was PSU supposed to be stopping by faking injuries? https://t.co/BdoDiCyYKX — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) October 12, 2021

Yes Kirk. Plan was to take the best defensive players they had off the field. To slow down literally the most plodding offense they’ve seen all season, Villanova included. Makes a lot of sense. Thought he was smarter than that. https://t.co/oEH6XOpHDB — Donnie Collins (@PennStateTT) October 12, 2021

the not stupid Iowa fans also booed when the wind blew the ball off the tee before a kickoff https://t.co/u1thXkpC36 — Sam Cooper (@SamDCooper) October 12, 2021

Yes, PSU had fake injuries from:

– 2 of their top 3 DTs

– Top DE

– All-American S

– QB1

– 2 of their 4 RBs

– Special teams captain Iowa is one of these slowest offenses in CFB and could barely put up 23 points with 40 minutes of possession. Give this narrative a rest 😂 https://t.co/KVOj3bweYW — Mack Schrock (@schrockmr) October 12, 2021

Kirk got Iowa to #2 and doesn't know how to act https://t.co/ElFMMNNPnI — Jake Ostrove (@JakeOstroveWBOY) October 12, 2021

Well, let’s just say that the next time these two teams meet, Nittany Lion fans will make sure Ferentz hears their displeasure with these comments. Right now, the next scheduled Iowa-Penn State game is set for 2023 in Happy Valley.

Of course, if PSU wins the Big Ten East and Iowa wins out and takes home the West, these two schools could face off in Indianapolis for the conference title. That would be something.