College Football World Reacts To Brian Ferentz Decision News

Iowa football's offense has been downright offensive through the first six games of the regular season.

Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, the son of head coach Kirk Ferentz, has been under fire for the unit's poor performance, but he has no intentions of quitting, telling reporters today he could not look his children in the eye if he "surrendered."

Admirable, perhaps, but Ferentz's words are unsurprisingly being met with a lot of eye rolling given his recent resume and the fact he's related to the man in charge.

"Brian Ferentz knows he needs to set a strong example for his kids so they know how to act when they are eventually hired as Iowa's offensive coordinator," tweeted The Ringer's Rodger Sherman.

"Brian Ferentz treating his kids like open receivers and refusing to connect with them," said The Farmer Jones.

"Is this 'Kirk saying offensive yardage is the most overrated stat' level of trolling?" asked Nebraska fan @AbbieSomething.

Other reactions include people telling Ferentz he really should consider spending more time with his family and that his approach is incorrect.

Iowa has scored 88 total points and only seven offensive touchdowns in five games.

This is actually Ferentz's sixth year as offensive coordinator, which includes some decent performances by the Hawkeye offense. If things don't start changing quickly though, fan unrest will only continue to grow.