College Football World Reacts To Controversial Kirk Ferentz News

Over the weekend, Iowa was dismantled by Ohio State on the road. It was a long afternoon for Kirk Ferentz's squad.

Speaking to the media Tuesday, Ferentz said he complimented his players on how they handled the media following the blowout loss to Ohio State.

Ferentz then made a very bizarre comment about "the interrogation" he dealt with from reporters on Saturday.

"I complimented the guys on Sunday because of the questioning, in some cases, the interrogation on Saturday that I experienced. It dawned on me coming home - as bad as today was, I could have been that guy," Ferentz said. "Had his job and act like he did. Could've been a hell of a lot worse, right?"

Unsurprisingly, Ferentz is receiving a ton of heat for these remarks.

"This ain't it Kirk," one fan said.

Another fan tweeted, "Remember when LeBron said this and people crucified him?"

"I fully appreciate the career Kirk has had at Iowa," a Hawkeyes fan tweeted. "His name will be etched in Hawkeye Football history. But please spare us the 'I’m the victim here' nonsense."

Iowa is 3-4 heading into this Saturday's game against Northwestern.

If the Hawkeyes don't turn things around fast, the program may have to consider serious changes.