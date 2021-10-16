College Football World Stunned By Iowa On Saturday

Just one week after defeating Penn State on national television, Iowa has fallen flat on its face at home against Purdue.

The Boilermakers currently have a 24-7 lead over the Hawkeyes. Star wide receiver David Bell has been dominant this afternoon, hauling in 11 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown.

Iowa’s offense has struggled to move the ball this afternoon, as quarterback Spencer Petras has just nine completions for 113 yards.

The Hawkeyes were a 13-point favorite heading into this Saturday’s game, and yet Kirk Ferentz’s squad looks outmatched against the Boilermakers.

This afternoon’s performance from Iowa has the college football world buzzing in large part because the program is just coming off one of its biggest wins in recent memory. Of course, it’s not a stunning performance to everyone…

“Iowa rising to #2 and then flopping at home against Purdue is the most Iowa outcome possible,” RedditCFB tweeted.

This isn’t one of those games where Iowa just isn’t getting any lucky breaks. Purdue has been the better team every single quarter of this game.

“Purdue just flat out outplayed Iowa in every aspect,” Jesse Wells of CBS4 Indy said. “David Bell absolutely kills the Hawks every time they play. Purdue has had Iowa’s number the last few years.”

Cincinnati fans appear to be enjoying Iowa’s performance this afternoon. That’s because their Bearcats should move up to the No. 2 spot in the top 25.

“We’re 12 minutes and a Purdue win over Iowa away from Cincinnati being the No. 2 team in college football,” a Cincinnati fan tweeted.

It’s fair to wonder if this afternoon’s performance will cost Iowa a chance to make the College Football Playoff. At the very least, it’ll make the Hawkeyes drop a few spots in the top 25.

