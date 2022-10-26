College Football World Reacts To Kirk Ferentz Apology News

CHAMPAIGN, IL - NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes is seen during the game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium on November 19, 2016 in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz made a questionable comment during Tuesday's press conference. He referred to the team's media session over the weekend as an interrogation.

"I complimented the guys on Sunday during some of the interrogations that I experience on Saturday," Ferentz said. "It dawned on me coming home that as bad as today was it could have been worse. I could have been that guy [a reporter], I could have had his job and acted like he did. Could’ve been a hell of a lot worse, right?”

Roughly 24 hours later, Ferentz apologized for these comments.

"I wanted to take a moment to apologize for my comments during the news conference yesterday," Ferentz said. "I should not have been dismissive of one of your colleagues – his questions were fair. I have a high respect for the work that you do, and I am appreciative of how you cover our team. You ask tough and pointed questions but do so with a high degree of professionalism. I tell our players to take the high road, and yesterday, I did not do that."

College football fans are applauding Ferentz for owning up to his recent comments.

Good job KF," one person tweeted. "Time to move on."

"I want to make sure his apology gets as much attention as his comments in the press conference," another person wrote. "We should all be afforded grace when we take ownership of our words and actions."

"Well done," a third person said.

Iowa is 3-4 heading into this Saturday's game against Northwestern.

A win this weekend would silence some of the negative noise surrounding the Hawkeyes.