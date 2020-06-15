Details Emerge From Chris Doyle’s Departure From Iowa

After weeks of controversy, the Iowa Hawkeyes football program announced the departure of head strength & conditioning coach Chris Doyle today.

Doyle had been placed on administrative leave since allegations of player mistreatment became public. His departure marks the end of one of Kirk Ferentz’s longest tenured (and most generously paid) assistants.

But according to Brett McMurphy, Doyle will be receiving a nice golden parachute on his way out of Iowa. Per the report, he is set to receive a $1.11 million buyout and continue to receive full health benefits for the next 15 months as part of a settlement agreement with the school.

Assistant strength and conditioning coach Raimond Braithwaite has been replacing Doyle during his leave. He should be among the candidates to replace him.

Doyle played offensive line at Boston University in the late-1980s before going into coaching. He started out as a graduate assistant at Syracuse and spent most of the decade with teams like Notre Dame, Wisconsin and Utah before joining Ferentz’s Iowa staff in 1999.

It’s been a rough month of June to say the least for Iowa football. Between the Doyle allegations, property being vandalized at Kinnick Stadium and the Hawkeyes’ top safety getting injured in an accident, things have been stressful for Hawkeye Nation.

With any luck, this is the last we’ll hear of anything not related to the football field for a while.