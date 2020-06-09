Last week, allegations of racial mistreatment emerged against Iowa strength & conditioning coach Chris Doyle.

Not long after, head coach Kirk Ferentz announced the team placed Doyle on administrative leave. Doyle took to Twitter with a statement of his own, attempting to clear his name.

The latest addition to the Doyle news came on Tuesday afternoon when his son made an announcement as well. Dillon Doyle, a linebacker for the Hawkeyes, announced his plans to transfer.

The former three-star recruit thanked the Iowa program and fans for their support over the years. “I’d like to take this time to thank Iowa Football for my time in the program,” Doyle wrote on Twitter.

“Growing up in Iowa City, it has always been my dream to wear the Tiger Hawk, and I have taken great pride in representing the state of Iowa for the last two seasons. The relationships I’ve formed through this program will last forever and I’m so incredibly grateful for each of the people I’ve met during my time here. I’d like to thank my teammates and others in the community for the overwhelming amount of support I’ve received the last few days.”

“With that being said, I’m announcing that I”ll be moving to the next step of my career and entering the transfer portal,” he continued. “I am excited to join a new football team and give my all to helping them on their path to a championship.”

Doyle finished his redshirt freshman season with 23 tackles and forced one fumble.