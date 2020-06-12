Former Iowa DB Announces Commitment To Big Ten West Rival

Cornerback DJ Johnson was a member of Iowa football’s 2018 recruiting class. After two seasons in Iowa City, he’s heading elsewhere in the Big Ten West.

Johnson was a major contributor early in the season for the Hawkeyes. He started games as a safety and cornerback on the defense, but his role shrunk over the course of the season. He’s credited with 14 tackles and two pass breakups on the year.

“After long thought, consideration and prayer, I have decided to enter my name in the NCAA transfer portal with three years of eligibility left,” DJ Johnson tweeted back in May. “Excited to begin my new journey and see what the future holds.” He won’t be going too far.

Today, he announced his transfer to the Purdue Boilermakers. He will play in the Big Ten West and will see Iowa once a year once he gets back on the field. He announced the decision via Twitter:

New beginnings!! Just want to give all praises to the most High for allowing me to be in this postition. I am officially committed to Purdue university. West Lafayette I promise you are getting the best version of me #boilerup #station21 🚂 pic.twitter.com/0CG2KAtCUk — DJ JOHNSON (@DjJohnson1127) June 12, 2020

Back in 2018, the Indianapolis native was a three-star recruit in the 2018 class. He was the No. 488 player in the country, regardless of position.

247Sports‘ composite recruiting rankings had him at No. 50 among cornerbacks and No. 5 overall in the state of Indiana.

Purdue has experienced a slight resurgence under head coach Jeff Brohm. The Boilermakers went to back-to-back bowl games in 2017 and 2018, his first two seasons with the program, the first time that had happened for the program since 2011-12 under Danny Hope. The team slid back to 4-8 last year as it dealt with a huge rash of injuries, but things are trending upwards in West Lafayette overall.