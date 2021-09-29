ESPN Computer Model Predicting Major Week 5 Upset

Do we have any major college football upsets on the horizon this weekend? According to ESPN writer Bill Connelly’s SP+ predictive formula we do.

Connelly’s SP+ is described as “an opponent- and tempo-adjusted look at the most sustainable and predictive aspects of college football.” Every week, the SP+ generates score predictions for the upcoming weekend.

When Connelly released the score predictions this morning, one result in particular stood out: Maryland over No. 5 Iowa.

The computer likes the Terps to win by four.

📉🤦‍♂️ WEEK 5 SP+ PICKS ⁉️😨 Miami 33, UVA 25

Maryland 25, Iowa 21!

UGA 32, Hogs 18

Michigan 24, Wisconsin 23

ND 25.3, Cincy 25.2!

Bama 37, Ole Miss 24

Oregon 37, Stanford 23

Florida 34, UK 23

Baylor 24, OSU 23

Penn St 36, Indiana 15

Auburn 28, LSU 26?

UCLA 31, ASU 29 pic.twitter.com/TeKBOPEc85 — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) September 29, 2021

Now, Hawkeye fans who might be mad at Connelly right now have to understand that these aren’t his own picks. The computer is the one doing all the talking.

Looking at this Maryland-Iowa game though, and the Terrapins do seem like they could be live underdogs. Maryland is 4-0 on the season and on the cusp of being ranked nationally.

A victory over the Hawkeyes would certainly be enough to boost them into the top 25. We’ll see if they can get it, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Friday.