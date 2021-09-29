The Spun

ESPN Computer Model Predicting Major Week 5 Upset

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz runs onto the field before a Big Ten game against the Ohio State Buckeyes.IOWA CITY, IA - NOVEMBER 20: University of Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz takes the field with his team for the Ohio State Buckeyes NCAA college football game at Kinnick Stadium on November 20, 2010 in Iowa City, Iowa. Ohio State won 20-17 over Iowa. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Do we have any major college football upsets on the horizon this weekend? According to ESPN writer Bill Connelly’s SP+ predictive formula we do.

Connelly’s SP+ is described as “an opponent- and tempo-adjusted look at the most sustainable and predictive aspects of college football.” Every week, the SP+ generates score predictions for the upcoming weekend.

When Connelly released the score predictions this morning, one result in particular stood out: Maryland over No. 5 Iowa.

The computer likes the Terps to win by four.

Now, Hawkeye fans who might be mad at Connelly right now have to understand that these aren’t his own picks. The computer is the one doing all the talking.

Looking at this Maryland-Iowa game though, and the Terrapins do seem like they could be live underdogs. Maryland is 4-0 on the season and on the cusp of being ranked nationally.

A victory over the Hawkeyes would certainly be enough to boost them into the top 25. We’ll see if they can get it, starting at 8 p.m. ET on Friday.

 

