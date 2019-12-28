There have been several impressive performances this bowl season, but there were certainly a few players that stood out from the rest. With more postseason games on deck this weekend, ESPN revealed which player is the MVP of the 2019 bowl season so far.

ESPN named Ihmir Smith-Marsette the MVP of the bowl season so far after his outstanding performance in the Holiday Bowl.

Smith-Marsette didn’t just have a strong individual effort in Iowa’s win over USC, the speedy wideout did something that no player has in the past two decades.

The junior wide receiver became the first player since 1999 to have a rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown and kick return touchdown in a single quarter.

He finished the Holiday Bowl with 46 receiving yards, 15 rushing yards and 142 return yards.

Out of all three scores that Smith-Marsette had on Friday, the best play of the night came on his 98-yard return touchdown.

Is this how it's done, @cheetah?? ✌️@_ihmirr_ takes it 98 yards TO THE HOUSE for @HawkeyeFootball pic.twitter.com/L6iGHG8ZHE — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 28, 2019

Even though Smith-Marsette didn’t have an abundance of touches in the Holiday Bowl, he made the most of every opportunity. The Trojans simply had no answer for him each time he had the football.

It’s not too surprising, but Smith-Marsette was named the Offensive MVP for his performance on Friday night.

