Everyone Is Complaining About The Refs In Iowa-Michigan Game

Fran McCaffrey reacts to a call.SEATTLE, WA - MARCH 22: Head coach Fran McCaffery of the Iowa Hawkeyes reacts in the second half of the game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the third round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at KeyArena on March 22, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Tonight’s game between Iowa and Michigan is a battle between two of the top 10 teams in the country. However, the first half was marred by officiating.

There were some questionable calls, but that’s par for the course in any basketball game. What really hurt the officials’ cause and the flow of the game were multiple useless video reviews.

One resulted in a flagrant foul being assessed to Iowa star Luka Garza. At different points in the half, Garza’s head coach Fran McCaffrey and Michigan coach Juwan Howard could be seen voicing their complaints to the refs.

On social media, fans and media alike were annoyed by what went on.

https://twitter.com/TonyClementsTC/status/1365101083555676162

Fortunately, despite all of this, the first half still produced plenty of quality basketball, which is what you would expect from the No. 3 and No. 9 teams in the nation.

The second half of Iowa-Michigan is underway on ESPN. The Wolverines currently hold a slim lead.


