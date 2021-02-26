Everyone Is Complaining About The Refs In Iowa-Michigan Game

Tonight’s game between Iowa and Michigan is a battle between two of the top 10 teams in the country. However, the first half was marred by officiating.

There were some questionable calls, but that’s par for the course in any basketball game. What really hurt the officials’ cause and the flow of the game were multiple useless video reviews.

One resulted in a flagrant foul being assessed to Iowa star Luka Garza. At different points in the half, Garza’s head coach Fran McCaffrey and Michigan coach Juwan Howard could be seen voicing their complaints to the refs.

On social media, fans and media alike were annoyed by what went on.

Michigan-Iowa has potential to be like Michigan-Ohio State as far as the free-flowing nature of the game, but this one has featured a lot of whistles, stoppages, and reviews. — Andrew Kahn (@AndrewKahn) February 26, 2021

The year is 2050. Iowa-Michigan is wrapping up with a score of 41-41, refs. — Black Heart Gold Pants (@BHGP) February 26, 2021

These refs are just taking over this Iowa vs Michigan game . — Peppa⚫️🐐 (@DrPeppa_23) February 26, 2021

The refs in this Michigan and IOWA game are drunk on reviews. — Nick McLean (@emseelean) February 26, 2021

https://twitter.com/TonyClementsTC/status/1365101083555676162

Can the refs let Michigan and Iowa play ??? That’s like the 3rd official review and still 5 minutes left in the 1st half. — UofmUpdates247 (@UofmUpdates247) February 26, 2021

I am not watching the Iowa-Michigan game right now, but advice based on the tweets I see: *If you have a replay review lasting more than 4 hours, you do not have conclusive evidence and the call stands. *If you have a review of 15 seconds or less, you didn't need that review. — Tony Miller (@tmiller2462) February 26, 2021

Fortunately, despite all of this, the first half still produced plenty of quality basketball, which is what you would expect from the No. 3 and No. 9 teams in the nation.

The second half of Iowa-Michigan is underway on ESPN. The Wolverines currently hold a slim lead.