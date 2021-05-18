The Spun

Ex-Iowa Guard CJ Fredrick Shoots Down Transfer Rumors

An overhead shot of Rupp Arena during a game.LEXINGTON, KY - NOVEMBER 14: A general view of the Kentucky Wildcats game against the Grand Canyon Antelopes at Rupp Arena on November 14, 2014 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

There are rumors suggesting ex-Iowa guard CJ Fredrick may have been in contact with Kentucky before he entered into the NCAA transfer portal. Fredrick responded to such rumors on Tuesday.

Fredrick said on Tuesday that “Kentucky in no way” reached out to him before he was in the transfer portal.

Once Fredrick announced his intentions to transfer, coach John Calipari was one of the first to contact him. The rest is history. Fredrick will be suiting up for the Kentucky Wildcats this upcoming season.

CJ Fredrick was an excellent role player for the Iowa Hawkeyes. He averaged 7.5 points, 1.9 assists and 1.1 rebounds per game during his career at Iowa.

Fredrick is capable of getting hot from three-point range. He shot 47 percent from deep with the Hawkeyes. There’s no doubt John Calipari will make the most of his three-point shooting in Lexington.

Fredrick has plenty of experience to boast. He’s played in 52 college basketball games. Better yet, he’ll have three years of eligibility remaining with Kentucky.

The Wildcats should be able to bounce back this upcoming season after missing out on last season’s NCAA Tournament. Coach Cal signed two five-star and one four-star prospect in this year’s class. Fredrick is one of four transfers heading to Kentucky, as well.

Kentucky should be a contender this upcoming season, despite last year’s disappointing showing.


