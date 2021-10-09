Iowa took care of business this Saturday against Penn State to improve to 6-0 on the season, but the final minutes of the game were certainly controversial.

After intercepting a pass from Penn State backup quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson with a little over two minutes remaining, Iowa decided to run the football once and take a knee twice. The only problem with that decision was the fact that Penn State would get the ball back down 23-20 with 39 seconds on the clock.

The Hawkeyes most likely had no issue punting the football back to the Nittany Lions because they felt confident in their defense getting one more stop. However, the college football world didn’t necessarily agree with that decision.

Some fans questioned Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz’s decision to punt the football with 45 seconds remaining, while others sarcastically called it “the most disrespectful move in football history.”

Not a math expert but why is Iowa kneeling to punt with 45 seconds left? — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 9, 2021

Iowa taking a knee to give the ball back to this Roberson kid is the most disrespectful thing I’ve ever seen on a football field. — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) October 9, 2021

I don’t like this clock management from Iowa. Get the first down to ice the game. Never give the ball back if you don’t have to. — Guy with opinions & preferences (@StopItSims) October 9, 2021

How cocky is it that Iowa took a knee knowing they couldn’t come close to running the clock out lol? Our offense has been that bad since Clifford got hurt. — Stephen F. (@sflanagan17) October 9, 2021

The fact that Iowa kneeled when they couldn't run it out shows how unafraid of Roberson they are. — Colin Decker (@C2CDecker) October 9, 2021

At the end of the day, Iowa prevailed and kept its undefeated season alive.

Ferentz may have made a different decision if Sean Clifford was still under center for Penn State, but it was evident from the minute Roberson entered the game that he wasn’t going to accomplish much against Iowa’s defense.

Iowa will try to stay perfect on the season when it hosts Purdue next Saturday.