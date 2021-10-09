The Spun

Fans Questioning Kirk Ferentz’s Odd Decision At End Of Game vs. Penn State

A closeup of Kirk Ferentz on the sideline during a football game.TUCSON, AZ - SEPTEMBER 18: Head coach Kirk Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes watches from the sidelines during the college football game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on September 18, 2010 in Tucson, Arizona. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 34-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Iowa took care of business this Saturday against Penn State to improve to 6-0 on the season, but the final minutes of the game were certainly controversial.

After intercepting a pass from Penn State backup quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson with a little over two minutes remaining, Iowa decided to run the football once and take a knee twice. The only problem with that decision was the fact that Penn State would get the ball back down 23-20 with 39 seconds on the clock.

The Hawkeyes most likely had no issue punting the football back to the Nittany Lions because they felt confident in their defense getting one more stop. However, the college football world didn’t necessarily agree with that decision.

Some fans questioned Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz’s decision to punt the football with 45 seconds remaining, while others sarcastically called it “the most disrespectful move in football history.”

At the end of the day, Iowa prevailed and kept its undefeated season alive.

Ferentz may have made a different decision if Sean Clifford was still under center for Penn State, but it was evident from the minute Roberson entered the game that he wasn’t going to accomplish much against Iowa’s defense.

Iowa will try to stay perfect on the season when it hosts Purdue next Saturday.

