Father Of Iowa Basketball Commit Tragically Passes Away

Trey Jones, the father of Iowa women's basketball commit Ava Jones, passed away this Thursday. He was 44 years old.

The Jones family was in Louisville this week for the Run 4 the Roses girls' basketball tournament when their car was reportedly hit by a vehicle that drove onto a sidewalk.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the Jones family has been charged with four counts of first-degree assault and driving under the influence.

It was later announced that Trey and his wife, Amy, were in critical condition. Ava was also listed under critical condition. Her brother, meanwhile, was only treated for minor injuries.

Trey ultimately passed away because of the injuries he sustained in Tuesday's crash.

Thankfully, the most recent update on Ava is somewhat encouraging.

"They tell us Ava will recover fully," said Mary Jones, Ava's grandmother, via The Hutchinson News.

While the current expectation is that Ava will recover from her injuries, the fact that she lost her father in this tragic accident is just heartbreaking.

Our thoughts are with the Jones family at this time.