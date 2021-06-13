FBI Raids Home Of Former College Football Running Back

Siaka Massaquoi, a former Iowa football player, reportedly had his North Hollywood home raided by the FBI last Friday. According to the Los Angeles Times, about 20 agents outfitted in tactical gear entered the home of the Los Angeles-based actor prior to 6 a.m. local time.

Massaquoi, who posted videos from inside the Capitol on social media from Jan. 6, was reportedly listed at the address alongside 42-year-old Brian Burks. The raid took place because of the two men’s associations on “a social media app,” a source told the Times.

Massaquoi did not respond to the paper’s request for comment but posted a video on Instagram about the raid.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CQCToD6l4vI/

At this point, it’s unclear what the outcome of the raid was. According to the LA Times, Burks was detained by the FBI but there was no further mention of what happened to Massaquoi.

Massaquoi has been outspoken about his political views on social media and maintained that he did nothing wrong on Jan. 6 following the raid.

NEW RESEARCH: Siaka Massaquoi, a Los Angeles-based actor and Trump supporter who participated in the anti-vax shutdown of the Dodger Stadium vaccine site last month, is revealed to have entered the US Capitol on Jan 6th, posing for photos in front of Capitol Police in riot gear. pic.twitter.com/sEybzvutps — Chad Loder (@chadloder) February 23, 2021

Massaquoi was a running back from Evanston, Ill. before he played at Iowa in 2000 and 2001. He rushed 16 times for 54 yards during his two years with the Hawkeyes.

However, Massaquoi was dismissed from the Hawkeyes in June 2002. He was charged with second-offense drunken driving, driving with a suspended license, and providing false information to law officers during a March 2002 traffic stop.

“We sat down at the beginning of semester and mutually agreed on conditions that I felt were important for Siaka to meet,” Iowa Coach Kirk Ferentz said. “He chose not to fulfill the requirements we set forth.”

Since leaving Iowa, Massaquoi has worked in California as an actor. According to IMDb, he has credits on shows including FOX’s “Lethal Weapon” and most recently on “Ratched.”

