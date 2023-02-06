Football World Reacts To Brian Ferentz Contract News

IOWA CITY, IOWA- NOVEMBER 23: Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz of the Iowa Hawkeyes talks with players during a break in the action in the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on November 23, 2018 at Kinnick Stadium, in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

Iowa football fans directed plenty of ire at offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz during the 2022 season.

Much to the chagrin of those Hawkeye diehards, Ferentz will be back working for his father Kirk in 2023. His contract will look a little different though.

Iowa announced changes to Brian Ferentz's contract on Monday, which include a base salary reduction and added incentives, including averaging 25 points per game and the team winning a minimum of seven games.

Considering Iowa averaged only 17.7 points per game in 2022--123rd out of 131 FCS teams--it's no surprise that people are skeptical of this new arrangement.

"Does the 25 points per game include defensive points scored?" asked "No Names All Game," a Penn State podcast. "In the 5 games that the defense scored last year, they outscored the offense in 4 of them."

"Better have 'offensive points' down there explicitly in writing," added The Solid Verbal College Football Podcast.

"This is just an insane situation. Iowa football doesn't belong to Iowa anymore. It's a family small business," said Split Zone Duo's Alex Kirshner, who also called the continued employment of the younger Ferentz a "scandal unfolding in plain sight."

"Nepo Baby offensive coordinators are bad news, but I can kinda sorta see administrators looking at the Kirk [Ferentz] Wikipedia page and not wanting to rock the boat until he has a really bad season," said USA TODAY's Dan Wolken.

"A deeply unserious football program," offered one Iowa fan.

"All joking and total PR disaster aside, 25 ppg gets us to 10-2 11-1. So that 7 game goal objective is just dumb and creates more questions around Barta’s leadership. But he loves to bring that to himself," said another Hawkeye fan.

If nothing else, these contractual adjustments will make Iowa's 2023 season a little more interesting.

We don't doubt that the Hawkeyes will find a way to win at least seven games again, but scoring 25 points per outing could be tough, even factoring in defensive touchdowns.