Former 4-Star Iowa Recruit Reportedly Forced Into Medical Retirement

A general view of Iowa's football stadium.IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 23: The Penn State Nittany Lions face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes, September 23, 2017 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Catastrophic injuries are an unfortunate reality in the game of football, and they’ve been the end of many promising players’ careers before they even really got started.

Unfortunately, Iowa offensive tackle Ezra Miller is the latest to fall victim to a career-ending injury.

According to Blair Sanderson of Rivals, Miller is being medically forced to retire from football. Per the report, Miller’s father revealed that he is suffering from “ongoing back issues.”

Miller will reportedly remain enrolled at Iowa.

As for the Hawkeyes, it’s a big loss for the program from a recruiting standpoint.

247Sports rated Miller as a four-star prospect and the No. 354 overall prospect in the Class of 2019. He was the No. 31 offensive tackle in the nation, and the No. 2 prospect from the state of Iowa.

That made him the second-highest rated player in Iowa’s recruiting class that year, per 247Sports.

But he did not play all for Iowa in his freshman year with the team.

Best of luck moving forward, Ezra!


