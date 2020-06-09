Former Iowa Football Player Shares Troubling Kirk Ferentz Story

Another former Iowa football player has come forward with allegations of mistreatment against strength coach Chris Doyle and head coach Kirk Ferentz.

Wide receiver Derrell Johnson-Koulianos played for the Hawkeyes from 2007-10 and was a productive player for all four seasons. However, Johnson-Koulianos reportedly clashed with coaches and was suspended for the Insight Bowl his senior season after being arrested on drug charges.

In a lengthy statement released Monday night, Johnson-Koulianos said he was “estranged” by Doyle and Ferentz during his time there. He said Doyle, who has been accused of making racist remarks by other players, “relentlessly insulted and belittled me.”

More noteworthy are Johnson-Koulianos’ allegations against Ferentz, who he says tried to control his mannerisms, clothing and behavior throughout his time with the Hawkeyes. Johnson-Koulianos also says Ferentz threatened to sabotage him to NFL scouts.

But the most scathing accusation is that the longtime head coach helped orchestrate the drug bust that shut down Johnson-Koulianos’ college career. In his statement, Johnson-Koulianos admitted he made the mistake of living with someone who was a drug dealer but denies ever selling drugs himself.

Then, after losing to Ohio State in Kinnick Stadium at the senior dinner post game, my father, being the better man, approached Kirk Ferentz to thank him for the opportunities that Iowa Football had provided for his son. The response he gave to my parents was “Do me a favor. Tell Derrell I have one more thing in my pocket for him; I want him to worry.” He wanted me to worry and be afraid and that it was coming soon but would not elaborate further. My parents, and even my now 21- and 17-year old brothers who were eleven and seven at the time, recall this haunting exchange vividly to this day. On December 7th, 2010 the authorities raided my home, and I have no doubts, based on that conversation with my family, that it was orchestrated by KF. I was immediately kicked off the team and expelled from the university: no due process, no counseling, no treatment programs, and no second chances.

Now a receivers coach at Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania, Johnson-Koulianos said he was encouraged to share his experiences based on the recent stories of other current and former Iowa players who have alleged racial discrimination and other issues win the program.

“My hope is that these events will bring attention to injustices like these and will prevent things like this from happening to future Hawkeyes and student athletes everywhere,” he wrote.

Whether or not these accusations are accurate, they certainly are not what Ferentz and the Hawkeye program need at a time they are already under scrutiny.