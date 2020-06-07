Former Iowa Football Star Reacts To Kinnick Stadium Vandalism

The Iowa Hawkeyes woke up on Sunday morning to find that Kinnick Stadium was a victim of vandalism.

Tagging was done to the brick walls of the stadium, as was the statue of Iowa legend Nile Kinnick. The vandalizing occurred following allegations of racial abuse from members of their strength & conditioning team.

As you might imagine, Iowa alumni were not at all pleased to see their stadium messed with. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, former Iowa star Jaleel Johnson lamented the vandalizing. He declared that those kinds of actions make the message of seeking racial equality “invalid.”

“Not Kinnick,” Johnson wrote. “This is what makes the message invalid.”

Johnson is taking part in the efforts of cleaning up the mess along with some of his fellow Hawkeyes.

Johnson said shortly after that he is seeking change in the community, and does not want to see it vandalized.

Last night, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz announced that strength & conditioning coach Chris Doyle is being placed on administrative leave following allegations of racial abuse.

But vandals went to the stadium and the nearby hospital afterwards and began their dirty work on the two places.

The vandalism at Kinnick Stadium itself has become a topic of some debate. While many are furious at the damage caused, others are glad that it has people talking about the issues being protested.

It’s a difficult time for Iowa football in many ways. Hopefully the program has the leadership to navigate its way through.