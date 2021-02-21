Former Iowa Hawkeyes Basketball Player Has Died At 54

The Iowa Hawkeyes basketball program is in morning this weekend as Michael Reaves, who played for Iowa from 1985 to 1988, passed away on Saturday. He was 54 years old.

Reaves was a four-year letterman who played guard for the Hawkeyes, and was a part of one of the best four-year runs in program history. Playing for George Raveling and Tom Davis, Reaves enjoyed 95 wins at Iowa. That’s good for second-most of any four-year run in team history.

In 1987, Reaves and the Hawkeyes reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 1980. They have not reached that phase of the NCAA Tournament since.

As a senior in that 1987-88 season, Reaves showed off his ability as a three-point shooter he converted a school record 47.5-percent of his threes. That year, Iowa reached the Sweet 16.

Iowa released an official statement on Michael Reaves’ passing, and provided a tribute video to him too:

We are saddened of the passing of former Hawkeye Michael Reaves. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Reaves family: https://t.co/oIcSLVZZ8u 🙏 pic.twitter.com/E8wjqcAJuk — Iowa Basketball (@IowaHoops) February 20, 2021

As part of Iowa’s official statement on Michael Reaves’ passing, former Iowa guard Michael Morgan lamented losing his former college roommate. He called him “a great teammate and a great person” and praised his ability to “brighten your day.”

“Michael was the first person I met when I set foot on campus and we quickly became like brothers,” Morgan said. “Michael was a great teammate and a great person. The one thing that I will always remember about him was his infectious smile and laugh. He had the ability to brighten your day. He will be dearly missed.”

Iowa play against Penn State later this afternoon. The game will be held at Carver–Hawkeye Arena, so it’s possible there will be a tribute for him.

Our hearts go out to Mr. Reaves’ family and loved ones.