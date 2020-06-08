Former Iowa Player Alleges Discrimination Due To His ADHD

In January 2019, Iowa defensive lineman Jack Kallenberger suddenly announced that he was retiring. The reasons were largely unknown at the time.

Today, as the Iowa football staff deals with allegations of racial abuse and discrimination, Kallenberger revealed that he himself was the victim of a different kind of alleged discrimination. Taking to Twitter, Kallenberger revealed that he suffered abuse from coach Chris Doyle and others over his learning struggles due to ADHD.

Kallenberger explained that an Iowa coach began nicknaming him “Simple Jack,” in reference to a character from the movie Tropic Thunder. He said that a coach made comments about his perceived “lack of intelligence” on the practice field. That same coach even told his brother.

While he didn’t identify Chris Doyle as the one who abused him the most, he did note that Doyle “enjoyed to remind me that I’m dumb”. He alleges that Doyle once yelled at him to “open a f-ing book instead of watching movies”.

Kallenberger says he ultimately lied to defensive line coach Reese Morgan about the abuse he was receiving. Ultimately, Kallenberger says he quit football because he was “broken, beat down, bullied, unwanted, and unloved.”

Kallenberger was a walk-on at Iowa after playing junior college at Iowa Central C.C.

The Hawkeyes have been dealing with a lot of controversy these last few days. If Kallenberger isn’t the only one who suffered that alleged level of abuse at Iowa, things could get ugly.