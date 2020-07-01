Over the weekend, former Iowa star running back Akrum Wadley issued some unsettling claims about the Hawkeyes football program.

The most severe allegations from Wadley were unveiled in a recent Facebook post. In that post, Wadley brought up multiple instances where he accuses Kirk and Brian Ferentz of either saying inappropriate things or showing him unfair treatment.

The longtime Hawkeyes running back even said Kirk Ferentz cut off his meal card at one point. That incident, and others, were reportedly never addressed after they happened.

In the days since Wadley’s claims, Iowa fans have defended the Hawkeyes program and its head coach. One former Iowa player isn’t happy with the way those fans have dismissed the claims of Wadley and other teammates who have spoken out about their treatment within the program.

Former running back Jordan Canzeri posted a message on Facebook for those fans. He said players were afraid to speak out about their unfair treatment during his time there.

He also called for fans to be more understanding of the player who have spoken about the alleged misconduct by the Iowa coaching staff.

Here’s his post.

Former Iowa RB Jordan Canzeri’s Facebook post from earlier today. He was Akrum Wadley’s teammate with the Hawkeyes. pic.twitter.com/KBOffvySxW — Rob Howe (@RobHoweHN) July 1, 2020

The past month has seen many former Hawkeyes players come out with similar statements of unfair treatment.

Just over two weeks ago, Iowa fired longtime strength coach Chris Doyle after several players named him in their complaints.