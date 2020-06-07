Former Iowa Star George Kittle Releases Statement About Program

George Kittle may be the top NFL player out of the Iowa program. As the program faces issues following allegations of racial bias and culture issues, he is lending his support to the Hawkeyes that want to speak out.

Iowa football is among the institutions currently reckoning with racism, as protests and demonstrations have broken out across the country. A number of former Iowa players have publicly taken issue with a culture that they don’t believe welcomed them. Strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who has been with the program since 1999, is the focus of many of the complaints.

Former Iowa defensive back Manny Rugamba mentioned a few examples of racist incidents involving Doyle in the locker room. Rugamba, who wound up transferring away from the program, said that the situation gave him “unbearable anxiety.” He was joined by former Hawkeye stars including James Daniel and Amari Hooker in bringing to light issues within the program.

Doyle has been placed on paid administrative leave, two days before he was set to oversee the beginning of the team’s offseason program. Hours after that decision was made by Kirk Ferentz, George Kittle released a statement about the situation. From the San Francisco 49ers superstar:

“I write to offer my support and affirmation to my former teammates and other individuals who played football at the University of Iowa,” Kittle wrote. “Recently they have shared their stories of mistreatment and racism that they experienced while on the Iowa football team. I may not have directly walked in their shoes, but I tied my cleats next to them for 5 years. Like most things in life, it was the relationships with my teammates that made Iowa Football so special to me.”

“My heart aches for me Iowa teammates, my brothers, and my friends. I want them to know that I stand with them, support them, and applaud them for having the courage to speak up and start this difficult conversation.”

Kittle offered to listen to any of his former teammates and fellow Hawkeyes who want to share their stories with him.

