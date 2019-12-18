A Hall of Fame college football coach has reportedly passed away.

According to multiple reports, longtime Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Hayden Fry passed away on Tuesday. He was 90 years old.

Fry boasts one of the most impressive coaching trees in football. A few of his former assistant coaches/players include Bob Stoops, Bill Snyder, Barry Alvarez and current Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz.

Local Iowa reporter Keith Murphy confirmed Fry passed away this evening.

“I can confirm legendary football coach Hayden Fry has died at age 90. Fry resurrected Hawkeye football, and stands larger than life as one of the towering figures in Iowa sports history,” he said on Twitter.

Fry was one of the most successful coaches in college football history. After struggling to find success at SMU, Fry turned his fortunes around as the head coach at North Texas State – now the University of North Texas.

After leading the Mean Green to a 40-23-3 record in six seasons, Fry landed the Iowa coaching gig. He led the Hawkeyes to a 143-89-6 record during his time in Iowa City – winning three Big Ten championships in the process.

He amassed a 232–178–10 overall record. Fry was elected into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003.