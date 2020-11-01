Kirk Ferentz Announces Punishment For WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

After a 21-20 loss to Northwestern on Saturday afternoon, Iowa football received more bad news.

Senior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was arrested by Iowa City Police for operating a vehicle while intoxicated early on Sunday morning. According to the police report the 21-year-old Hawkeye was traveling 74 mph in a 30 mph zone and blew a 0.13% on a blood-alcohol test.

According to Chad Leistikow of Hawk Central, the Iowa wideout will be suspended for next week’s game against Michigan State and possibly more after his arrest.

Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz addressed the incident and the suspension in a statement on Sunday.

“I was disappointed to learn that Ihmir Smith-Marsette made a number of dangerous and potentially harmful decisions early this morning. First and foremost, I am thankful no one was hurt,” Ferentz said.

“I spoke with Ihmir this morning, and he was apologetic and disappointed in himself,” Ferentz added. “As a coach and parent, I understand the personal pain that comes with making these types of decisions. These situations can be defining moments for all students. It is my responsibility to hold our players accountable and help them learn and succeed.”

Losing Smith-Marsette for next weekend’s game definitely hurts the Hawkeyes. The senior receiver racked up 722 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2019, along with 108 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

After struggling to get involved in Iowa’s season opener, Smith-Marsette caught seven passes for 84 yards against Northwestern. Still, the Hawkeyes blew a 17-point lead against the Wildcats and fell to 0-2.

The Hawkeyes play the Spartans at 12 p.m. ET next Saturday in Kinnick Stadium.