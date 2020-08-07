Iowa 4-Star WR Oliver Martin Enters Transfer Portal

After just one year at Iowa following a transfer from Michigan, wide receiver Oliver Martin is looking to change football teams again.

According to David Eickholt of Hawkeye Insider, Martin is officially entering the NCAA transfer portal. Martin joined the Hawkeyes in 2019 after two seasons at Michigan. But he only recorded five catches for 28 yards and a touchdown in four games for Iowa.

A four-star prospect in the 2017 recruiting class, Martin was the No. 1 overall prospect from the state of Iowa, per 247Sports. He was the No. 181 overall prospect, and the No. 29 wide receiver in his class.

Despite growing up in Iowa City though, Martin chose the Wolverines over the Hawkeyes. He didn’t play as a freshman, but got some action as a true sophomore in 2018. Martin made 11 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown in Jim Harbaugh’s offense.

Martin’s departure will leave the Iowa football program with some question marks at wide receiver in 2021.

Star wideouts Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith are leaving after this season, which may leave a fairly large hole in the offense.

As for Martin, he has all kinds of options available as a transfer destination. Back when he was a prospect he had offers from just about every Power Five program. Given his talent and veteran status, he may be an appealing pickup for a ton of schools.

