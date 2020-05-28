Iowa AD Announces Update On Plans For Kinnick Stadium

On Thursday afternoon, Iowa athletic director Gary Barta spoke with reporters about the upcoming football season.

During the call, he addressed how the school planned to host home games in 2020. With significant health concerns around the country, Iowa plans to make some potential changes.

Barta made it clear the Hawkeyes haven’t written off having home games at full capacity. However, he acknowledged that they might have to limit attendance.

“AD Gary Barta, on video call with media, says school is planning for Kinnick Stadium scenarios with reduced capacity but hasn’t written off having full capacity football games in the fall,” ESPN analyst Adam Rittenberg said.

“Barta says Plan A is for all fans to be welcomed to Kinnick,” Rittenberg continued. “Plan B is to start with season-ticket holder base, priority points base and students, which equates to around 48,000.”

Iowa football players will be able to return to campus on June 8 – which is a popular date for programs around the Big Ten.

During the 2019 season, the Hawkeyes finished with a 10-3 record. All three losses came by a touchdown or less. They went on to destroy USC in the team’s bowl game by a final score of 49-24.

Despite losing longtime quarterback Nate Stanley to the NFL, the Hawkeyes should be poised for a big year in 2020.

We’ll have to wait and see if fans can fill the stadiums this year.