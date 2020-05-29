The Spun

Iowa Adds New Non-Conference Opponent For 2024 Season

Iowa football's offensive line.EVANSTON, IL - OCTOBER 21: Alaric Jackson #77, Keegan Render #69, James Daniels #78 and Sean Welsh #79 of the Iowa Hawkeyes at the line of scrimmage during a game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field on October 21, 2017 in Evanston, Illinois. The Wildcats defeated the Hawkeyes 17-10. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Iowa’s been plenty busy this off-season despite pandemic restrictions. The Hawkeyes are working hard to fill out future non-conference schedules. Iowa added another future opponent on Friday.

Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes have completed their 2024 non-conference slate after scheduling in Troy. Iowa will also be facing Iowa State and Illinois State that season.

The Hawkeyes have followed a pretty specific scheduling pattern throughout the years. Iowa will face off with Iowa State for the next six years, at the least. Iowa’s two other non-conference opponents over the next few seasons are lower-tier opponents – which makes sense considering the grueling Big Ten schedule.

Outside of Iowa State, the Hawkeyes have a few intriguing games in future years. Iowa will play Nevada in 2022 and Utah State in 2023. Both games will be Iowa home games. Here’s a look at Iowa’s non-conference schedule over the next few years with Troy in the mix, courtesy of FBS Schedules:

  • 2020 – Northern Iowa, Iowa State, Northern Illinois
  • 2021 – at Iowa State, Kent State, Colorado State
  • 2022 – South Dakota State, Iowa State, Nevada
  • 2023 – Western Michigan, at Iowa State, Utah State
  • 2024 – Illinois State, Iowa State, Troy
  • 2025 – at Iowa State, Northern Illinois

Not too many marquee non-conference contests in coming years for the Hawkeyes. But Iowa has plenty of marquee games in the Big Ten.

Plus, Iowa State is a well-respected program out of the Big 12.

As long as the Cyclones remain on Iowa’s future non-conference slate, there’s no room to complain about the Hawkeyes’ schedule.

