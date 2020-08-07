Iowa football has made a decision on fan attendance for the unprecedented 2020 season.

The 2020 season will be unlike any other. The Big Ten in particular has axed the non-conference schedule for each program within the conference in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Each Big Ten team will play a total of 10 conference games. The conference’s season-opener will take place on Labor Day weekend.

There’s still some concern surrounding fan attendance for the 2020 season, though. Programs have to consider whether or not they’ll allow fans to attend games this season in the midst of a pandemic. Iowa football has made its decision.

Kinnick Stadium is typically one of the more hostile and intimidating environments in the sport. But it won’t have full-capacity attendance this season. Iowa football annnounced on Thursday it will allow between 10,000-15,000 fans at home games this season.

Iowa football outlined three important bullet points for fans to pay attention to this season, per the school’s release:

Main stand and premium seating in Kinnick Stadium will follow six-feet social distancing guidelines.

Capacity will be reduced to approximately 10-15,000 seats per game.

Fans will be required to wear face coverings and additional mitigation strategies have been implemented.

The rest of Iowa’s updates on the 2020 season can be found here.

Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes begin the unique 2020 season on Sept. 5 against the Maryland Terrapins. That’s when we’ll get our first look at a partially-full Kinnick Stadium.