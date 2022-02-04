The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Iowa Announces Fran McCaffery Won’t Coach This Weekend

A closeup of Iowa's head basketball coach Fran McCaffery during a game.COLUMBUS, OHIO - MARCH 24: Head coach Fran McCaffery of the Iowa Hawkeyes looks on during their game against the Tennessee Volunteers in the Second Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament at Nationwide Arena on March 24, 2019 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

It’s been an uneven couple of weeks for Fran McCaffery and the Iowa basketball team. Unfortunately, the Hawkeyes will be without their head coach for Sunday’s big home game against Minnesota.

According to the Iowa basketball program, McCaffery has entered health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19 this morning. By rule, he is out for Sunday’s home game against the Golden Gophers.

Thursday’s Iowa-Ohio State game was postponed due to inclement weather. But in light of this positive test for McCaffery, it might be better that they didn’t play and mitigate the risk of infection.

With McCaffery out, the head coaching duties will fall to one of his top assistant coaches. Sherman Dillard, Kirk Speraw or Billy Taylor will likely take the reins on Sunday.

Iowa have had a rough go of things over the past few weeks. After starting the season 7-0 in non-conference play, they went 7-7 in their next 14 games.

The Hawkeyes are 0-4 against ranked teams this year and just 4-7 in Big Ten play. They’re currently on a two-game losing streak and have lost three of their last four games.

Suffice it to say, Iowa need as many wins as possible over these final few weeks if they have any hopes of making noise in March.

Will the Hawkeyes rally to beat Minnesota this Sunday? Or will their losing streak extend to three?

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.