The Iowa football program announced it will hold a news conference on Friday afternoon that will have Kirk Ferentz alongside three players.

It’s unclear what the news conference entails, though the program has been hit by allegations of racially charged conduct. Several players came out against strength coach Chris Doyle, accusing him of racist remarks.

Not long after Iowa suspended Doyle, one former Iowa player said Ferentz tried to control his mannerisms, clothing and behavior throughout his time with the Hawkeyes. Ferentz was later asked if he’s worried about losing his job.

The longtime Hawkeyes head coach said he spoke with several players. None of those players raised concerns about him as the head coach.

“It’s really not my frame of work but I did ask multiple players if they feel like I’m part of the problem or if we can’t move forward with me here, then I’d appreciate that feedback,” Ferentz said. “That’s not what I’ve heard thus far.”

Just four days after his comments, Iowa announced a Friday afternoon press conference.

Iowa announces a news conference with coach Kirk Ferentz and three football players Friday at 2p CT. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) June 12, 2020

Generally, press conferences during a Friday afternoon don’t offer good news. The “Friday afternoon news dump” didn’t get its name from nothing.

Of course, it’s too early to speculate what the topic will be tomorrow afternoon.

The players names have also not been announced. However, it looks like they’ll have the opportunity to address the allegations and comments made by former players on a broad stage.

The press conference is set for 3:00 p.m. ET.