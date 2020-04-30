The Spun

Iowa Announces It’s Planning To Resume Practice On June 1

A general view of Iowa's football stadium.IOWA CITY, IA - NOVEMBER 12: A general view of Iowa Hawkeyes Kinnick Stadium against Michigan State Spartans November 12, 2011 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Reese Strickland/Getty Images)

The coronavirus pandemic has had nearly all of us on edge ever since the majority of major sports were canceled or suspended over a month ago.

But it appears that some athletic organizations are ready to start planning for the return of sports. At the University of Iowa, the Hawkeyes are already planning on when to resume practice for fall athletics.

According to Vanessa Miller of The Gazette, the school is planning to resume practice for all sports – including football – on June 1. But as for the idea of playing games in the fall without fans in the stadium, that remains open for debate.

“We’re hopeful that this (pandemic) will be behind us at this point,” Iowa’s president said. “Would we let players play with no fans? I don’t know… We’d have to do a lot of testing of the individual players…”

Iowa is one of many universities across the country that have taken a big financial hit from the COVID-19 restrictions. Earlier today, Miller reported that the school is poised to lose over $75 million from expenses and lost revenue.

The cancelation of the NCAA Tournament and every other late-winter and spring sport was a big blow for schools.

Hopefully the Hawkeyes, the state of Iowa and every other organization planning to re-open does so thoughtfully and in a well-planned manner.

